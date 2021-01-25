CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia is debuting an online portal for residents to register for coronavirus vaccine appointments.
Gov. Jim Justice says the new system launches Monday and will help streamline vaccination efforts statewide.
The new website comes after complaints of long wait times to book a shot.
According to the Department of Health and Human Resources, West Virginia is the first state to deploy the new system.
Currently, all residents 65 and older and some essential workers, such as health care personnel and teachers, are eligible for shots.
However, the state currently does not have enough vaccine doses for all senior citizens.
