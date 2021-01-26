By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WASHINGTON (KDKA) – A Bridgeville man has been arrested and charged in connection with the deadly attack on the Capitol earlier this month.

Kenneth Grayson is facing multiple charges, including knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct which impedes the conduct of government business, and obstructing or impeding any official proceeding.

According to court documents, someone contacted the FBI and submitted a tip saying they had seen a Facebook live stream from inside the Capitol and recognized Grayson as the video contributor. The witness told FBI agents that Grasyon had been posting on Facebook about his support for then-President Trump, including comments that he believed the election was fraudulent.

Court documents say Grayson was wearing a black Pirates baseball hat and a black hooded sweatshirt with a “Q” believed to refer to the conspiracy theory QAnon on the day of the attack. He was holding a yellow flag that said “Don’t Tread On Me.”

Using video footage from U.S. Capitol security cameras, court documents say FBI agents were able to put Grayson inside the Capitol, specifically within the Crypt, at the same time he did a Facebook live stream from inside.

The FBI says it also analyzed messages from Grayson to family members talking about his plans to go to the Capitol around Jan. 6, including a message from Dec. 23 saying, “IM THERE IF TRUMP TELLS US TO STORM THE (expletive) CAPITAL IMA DO THAT THEN!”

His initial appearance by video conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday in the Western District of Pennsyvania.