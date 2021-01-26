By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There’s a push for Duquesne University to rehire a professor who used a racial slur in class.
According to the Tribune-Review, a faculty-elected oversight committee has recommended Gary Shank be rehired.
Shank was fired by Duquesne University after a video was posted to social media showing him using a racial slur during an online class.
Shank was heard using the n-word three times and telling students they had permission to use it.
He said he was only doing it to “demonstrate a point.”