A faculty-elected oversight committee has recommended Gary Shank be rehired.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There’s a push for Duquesne University to rehire a professor who used a racial slur in class.

According to the Tribune-Review, a faculty-elected oversight committee has recommended Gary Shank be rehired.

Shank was fired by Duquesne University after a video was posted to social media showing him using a racial slur during an online class.

Shank was heard using the n-word three times and telling students they had permission to use it.

He said he was only doing it to “demonstrate a point.”