By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Gov. Tom Wolf says the state needs 8 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to give shots to Pennsylvanians in the first priority group. The state has only received 1.5 million.

Wolf said at a virtual press conference Tuesday that the Trump administration asked states to expand the guidelines for who could get the vaccine first but the national stockpile was depleted.

One of our biggest challenges when it comes to COVID vaccines is receiving enough doses from the federal government. The national supply of vaccine is extremely limited. Further complicating things, states received unpredictable, shifting guidance from the Trump administration. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) January 26, 2021

Wolf said “not just to point fingers,” but the distribution of vaccines, especially from the supply side, is controlled by the federal government.

“We thought that meant that went we went to 65 and older from 75 and older — which greatly expanded the range of 1A recipients — that the supply would also be expanded. Well, that was wrong. They weren’t expanded,” he said.

“In fact, it turned out there was no stockpile that was going to be thrown open to the market. So it’s been frustrating and disappointing because we’ve all relied on the federal government during this process to make sure that we have the vaccines.”

He said the state didn’t think about waiting until it had enough supply of the vaccine before expanding eligibility.

“We wanted to make sure that we were getting people — and we still — the idea is to get people in line in terms of the need,” said Wolf.

We are hopeful that the Biden administration will put better processes in place to get the vaccine to everyone who wants one. The best thing we can do as Pennsylvanians is be patient. I know that’s a lot to ask. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) January 26, 2021

Wolf, a Democrat, expressed hope for the Biden administration.

So far, Wolf says Pennsylvania has received 1.5 million vaccines, which is enough to fully vaccinate 750,000 people. In the expanded Phase 1A, there are now 4 million Pennsylvanians who need to be vaccinated.

“We have a lot of work to do. We want to do a much better job than we’re doing and we’ll continue to improve this process. But again we do have some constraints that we’re all working under, that all make it necessary for us to make sure that we’re managing our expectations given the reality that we have far less supply than we hoped we would have at this point,” he said.