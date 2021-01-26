COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – According to police and media reports, a suspect in an Ohio homicide fired randomly at cars and individuals in Columbus before speeding away from responding police, crashing and dying as fire engulfed his truck.
Jim Gilbert is Deputy Chief at the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
He said Monday at least two vehicles were hit with gunfire but no one was hurt.
Events leading to the attacks started early Monday morning in McComb, about two hours northwest of Columbus, with the report of a homicide.
The suspect in that killing is suspected of firing from his truck in Columbus before dying in a crash.
