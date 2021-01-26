CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The Allegheny County Health Department provides a COVID-19 update at 11 a.m.
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Allegheny County Health Department, Coronavirus, Coronavirus In Pittsburgh, Coronavirus Outbreak In Pennsylvania: KDKA Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health News, Local News, Local TV, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 282 new Coronavirus cases and one additional death.

Of the newly reported cases, 219 are confirmed from 1,103 PCR tests. There are 63 probable cases.

The Health Department says new cases range in age from 8 months to 95 years with a median age of 41.

The dates of positive tests range from Dec. 23 to Jan. 25.

There have been 4,044 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began. Of those, 801 patients have needed care in the ICU and 301 have been placed on a ventilator.

The county-wide death toll has risen to 1,270. The newly-reported death was recorded on Jan. 15. The patient was in their 80s and lived at a long-term care facility.

There have been 67,711 total coronavirus cases among Allegheny County residents since the pandemic started.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: