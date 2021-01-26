By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — A tractor-trailer caught fire outside the Allegheny Tunnel in Somerset County.
Commercial Vehicle Fire outside the Allegheny Tunnel at MM 122 west on I-70/I-76. All WB traffic is stopped at the entrance of the Allegheny Tunnel to allow crews to extinguish the fire. Expect Major delays. Seek alternate routes to avoid delays. @PA_Turnpike @TotalTrafficPIT pic.twitter.com/jawrpYx7zF
The Pennsylvania Turnpike says the tractor-trailer caught fire Tuesday at mile marker 122 west on Interstate 70/Interstate 76. Officials say all westbound traffic was temporarily stopped at the entrance of the tunnel as crews extinguished the fire.
“Major delays remain in the area. Seek alternate routes to avoid delays,” PA Turnpike Alerts said on Twitter.
Traffic has been released at the Allegheny Tunnel westbound on I-76 from the earlier commercial vehicle fire. Major delays remain in the area. Seek alternate routes to avoid delays. @PA_Turnpike @TotalTrafficPIT @KDKAtraffic @KDKARadio https://t.co/qnPV9GbMGj
