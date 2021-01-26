CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
"Expect Major delays. Seek alternate routes to avoid delays," PA Turnpike Alerts said on Twitter.
Filed Under:Allegheny Tunnel, Interstate 70, Interstate 76, Pennsylvania Turnpike, Somerset County, Tractor-Trailer Crash

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — A tractor-trailer caught fire outside the Allegheny Tunnel in Somerset County.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike says the tractor-trailer caught fire Tuesday at mile marker 122 west on Interstate 70/Interstate 76. Officials say all westbound traffic was temporarily stopped at the entrance of the tunnel as crews extinguished the fire.

“Major delays remain in the area. Seek alternate routes to avoid delays,” PA Turnpike Alerts said on Twitter.