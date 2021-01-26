SCHOOL DELAYS:Check The Growing List Of School Delays And Closures
Police say a man stole 10 items from a Walmart in Indiana County.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WHITE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — State Police in Indiana County are looking to identify a suspect accused of stealing items from a Walmart store.

Police say that ten items were stolen from the Walmart along Oakland Ave on January 11 around 10:00 p.m., and the man who stole them then got into a red car outside the store.

The items included a backpack, an electric heater, propane tanks, and electric toothbrushes, with a total value of around $750.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact State Police at 724-357-1960.