By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WHITE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — State Police in Indiana County are looking to identify a suspect accused of stealing items from a Walmart store.
Police say that ten items were stolen from the Walmart along Oakland Ave on January 11 around 10:00 p.m., and the man who stole them then got into a red car outside the store.
The items included a backpack, an electric heater, propane tanks, and electric toothbrushes, with a total value of around $750.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact State Police at 724-357-1960.