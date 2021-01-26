By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) – The coroner was called to the scene of a shooting at a Family Dollar in Washington County Tuesday afternoon.
The shooting happened in the parking lot outside a Family Dollar on 130 Highland Avenue in Washington. The call came in around 3:45 p.m.
The Washington County coroner says the cause of death is pending autopsy and the manner of death is pending investigation.
The victim has not been identified.
There’s been no word on any arrests.
