By Chris Hoffman
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As winter weather continues to make its way across the Pittsburgh area, KDKA’s Mobile Weather lab took to the streets to keep an eye on road conditions.

Just after 4:30 a.m., conditions along the Parkway North appeared to be wet with no one seeming to have any issues.

Near Evans City, roadways were wet and crews were seen monitoring the conditions.

Stay with KDKA all morning as Chris Hoffman continues to monitor the roads from the Mobile Weather Lab.