PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As winter weather continues to make its way across the Pittsburgh area, KDKA’s Mobile Weather lab took to the streets to keep an eye on road conditions.
Just after 4:30 a.m., conditions along the Parkway North appeared to be wet with no one seeming to have any issues.
We are finding wet weather along the Parkway North. @RonSmileyWx has what you can expect today in your forecast. pic.twitter.com/KtG5hbmiQb
— Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) January 26, 2021
Near Evans City, roadways were wet and crews were seen monitoring the conditions.
