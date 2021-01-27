By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — State police are looking for a couple who has gone missing in Franklin County.

According to state police, Elizabeth and Clyde Stewart were last seen at Lincoln Way East on Tuesday around 11 a.m.

Authorities believe they may be confused and at special risk of harm.

They were traveling in a 2010 black Jeep Grand Cherokee with the license plate LGL-4005.

Elizabeth is 73, stands at 5-feet and weighs about 100 pounds. She has gray hair, brown eyes and wears glasses.

Clyde is 81, stands at 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has gray hair that is balding and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or state police in Chambersburg at 717-264-5161.