PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – As if the threat of getting COVID-19 isn’t enough, the quest to get the vaccine is turning into a frustration all its own.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health map showing the locations where vaccines are given and appearing as red and green dots is proving less than reliable.

“One can be there and then as soon as you get a sign in its like, no appointments are available at that time, you’re like, what???” Says Mary Polley who was trying to find vaccinations for herself and her husband Rick.

KDKA’s David Highfield has been trying to get his dad vaccinated. He’s been clicking on the green dots on the map which indicate where the vaccine is available.

“I actually called them, and they told me you know we don’t know why we’re green,” Highfield said. “We never had the vaccine, we are expecting to get the vaccine.”

When Mary finally found appointments available she filled out the forms as fast as her fingers could go.

“I did three different times and I would click the time, fill out his information, and then they said that appointment wasn’t there anymore,” she recalled.

Finally, she got an appointment for her husband and then…

“I just kept trying, and then I was able to get another one, late in the evening on Wednesday,” she said.

However, she will have to travel to New Castle to get it.

“I just really took the first one I could,” she recalled

Call it an adult game of Whack-a-Mole?

“Oh Definitely. Most definitely.”

For David, the quest continues every chance he gets.

“Three days in a row now call back the next day, call back the next day. I want to be able to rest assured that he has the best protection possible,” Highfield said. “You know, it makes you a little impatient. It’s been frustrating and I know I am by no means alone in this I posted something on Facebook about it. And there were so many responses.”

Pa. Department of Health COVID-19 Press Secretary Barry Ciccocioppo said in an email to KDKA:

“We are actively working to improve the information provided on the map.”

Beyond the map, the lack of supply is the biggest issue.

Ciccocioppo says Pennsylvania was allotted only 143,275 doses this week for first dose use.

President Biden is promising to improve the flow of the vaccine.

In the meantime, the health departments are recommending you just keep trying and on as many platforms as you can.