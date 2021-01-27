PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Parents, students, and staff of Pittsburgh Public Schools are holding their breath as they wait for a final decision on when they can return to the classroom.

Tonight, the school board will decide if students and teachers will head back to the classroom for in-person learning before or after spring break.

The decision comes after two nights of public hearings where the board heard the opinions of many parents, students, and teachers.

It’s a tough decision for school leaders to make because some parents say that they want their kids back in school not only for their education but also for their mental health and well-being.

Many teachers and staff say they want to get the COVID-19 vaccine before they walk inside a school building.

A resolution was presented during last week’s agenda review meeting and would postpone students’ return to the classroom until April 6.

The original plan was to have students return in February.

Tonight’s legislative session gets underway at 4:00 p.m. and will be held virtually.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details