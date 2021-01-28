By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The 2021 Pittsburgh Marathon is effectively canceled.

The city won’t grant a permit for the Pittsburgh Marathon this year, “effectively cancelling” the race.

City officials and P3R tried to plan a safe way to have the marathon, but the city ultimately decided May would be too soon to hold such a large event.

“All of us at the City of Pittsburgh are optimistic that we will be able to host in-person events as soon as it is safe to do so,” said Mayor Bill Peduto in a press release. “We will continue to work closely with P3R in the coming weeks and months to host in-person races and other events starting this summer.”

Registered participants have the option to race virtually. If that doesn’t work, they can get a refund of their registration fee.