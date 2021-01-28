PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The World Health Organization advises against immunizing pregnant women with a COVID-19 vaccine unless they are a health care worker.

It’s a hot topic at the office of obstetrician Dr. Paul Weinbaum.

“Almost every woman we’re seeing now is asking us. The majority of women coming in are absolutely interested in getting the vaccination,” he says. “We are absolutely not discouraging, and in fact, we are encouraging to be vaccinated.”

He says professional organizations representing obstetricians disagree with the WHO’s position.

“What we know now absolutely comes down on the side of vaccination,” says Dr. Weinbaum. “We’re doing patients a disservice if we’re disqualifying them from vaccination.”

The vaccines are not made with live virus, the mRNA degrades quickly and no adverse reproductive effects have been noted in animal studies.

“Given the way the vaccines are formulated, there is no real reason to think that these vaccines would have a negative impact specifically in pregnancy,” Dr. Weinbaum says.

But the WHO says it can’t assess risk or effectiveness with the existing data.

Pregnant women were not included in the clinical trials for the vaccines.

“How would we ever get this information if we don’t include obstetrical patients?” says Dr. Weinbaum. “We in the obstetrical community would hope that the CDC and other agencies that support grants will give that much more serious consideration going forward.”

Pregnant women are at high risk for severe COVID and preterm delivery.

“They’re at greater risk for ICU admission, for required ventilation and perhaps even for mortality,” he points out.

The CDC leaves the choice to the woman and her doctor.

“There are obstetrical providers, physicians, that have input to the CDC,” Dr. Weinbaum surmises. “That may be one of the main reasons why these recommendations are different.”

Of note, the WHO says women who are breastfeeding can get the vaccine.

The United Nations agency will udpate its recommendations on vaccinating pregnant women when more information is available.