By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MT. OLIVER, Pa. (KDKA) — Police say a man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times in Mt. Oliver.
The Allegheny County Police Department said officials were notified of a shooting Thursday around 8:45 p.m. in the 300 block of Brownsville Road. First responders found the victim, who was suffering from gunshot wounds to the trunk, law enforcement says.
The victim was taken to the hospital. The investigation is ongoing.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.