BOSTON (AP) – Patrice Bergeron scored twice and Chris Wagner and Sean Kuraly had one goal apiece to help Boston beat Pittsburgh 4-1.
It was the Bruins’ fourth straight victory and second over the Penguins in three days. Jaroslav Halak stopped 16 shots for Boston. It was Bergeron’s fourth and fifth goals of the season and the first for Kuraly and Wagner.
Cody Ceci scored and Tristan Jarry had 16 saves for the Penguins.
