By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WEXFORD, Pa. (KDKA) – A Pine-Richland fourth grader diagnosed with a brain tumor was named the North Regional Police Department’s first “honorary officer.”
The Northern Regional Police Department made 9-year-old Cooper Nindl an honorary police officer this week. The Pine-Richland School District says the police chief heard about his battle and how brave he was, so it was only fitting that Cooper take the oath.
Police department members were there, as well as Cooper’s family, friends and district community members.
Cooper got a real badge, police Lego sets and a Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski signed football.
The Northern Regional Police Department posted on Facebook saying they were proud to stand by Cooper’s side.