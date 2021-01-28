By: KDKA-TV News Staff
INDIANA TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A professor at Point Park University is officially Pennsylvania’s “Mother of the Year.”
Dr. Heather Starr Fiedler of Indiana Township earned the honor. She teaches multimedia, leads a community engagement program that matches nonprofits with students, supervises Point Park’s food pantry and is the co-founder of Play it Forward Pittsburgh, which is a local charity that collects and distributes gently used toys.
Fiedler will serve as an ambassador for Pennsylvania mothers to members of Congress. She’ll also be up for “National Mother of the Year” this May.