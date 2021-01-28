By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The City of Pittsburgh is holding a virtual tribute to jazz legends during Black History Month.
Pittsburgh Jazz Legends will feature an overview of Pittsburgh’s jazz history, performance interviews, artist profiles and performance videos throughout the month of February.
Jazz musicians with Pittsburgh roots like Earl Hines, Mary Lou Williams, Billy Eckstine, Art Blakey, Walt Harper, Ahmad Jamal, George Benson and Roger Humphries will be honored.
You can go online to take part in the celebration.