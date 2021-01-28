By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Penguins announced that they have recalled defenseman Kevin Czuczman and forward Sam Lafferty.
Czuczman was recalled on an emergency basis, while Lafferty was recalled from the taxi squad.
Anthony Angello, Frederick Gaudreau, Will Reilly, and Yannick Weber were all assigned to the taxi squad.
The Penguins also announced that Zach Aston-Reese, Juuso Riikola, Evan Rodrigues have all been placed on long-term injured reserve. Marcus Petterson was placed on regular injured reserve.
The Penguins are set to face the Bruins at 7:00 p.m. at TD Garden in Boston.