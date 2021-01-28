PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — From his humble beginning in Pittsburgh’s Hill District to becoming the most produced playwright in America, the curtain is being raised once again for the latest act in August Wilson’s life legacy.

In a star-studded unveiling Thursday, Wilson joined dozens of African Americans who have been honored with a Black Heritage Stamp by the U.S. Postal Service.

“Having a U.S. stamp made in your honor is an acknowledgment that you are an American treasure,” said Janis Burley Wilson, the CEO of the August Wilson African American Cultural Center.

His stamp features an oil painting based on a 2005 photograph. In the background is a picket fence that represents his Pulitzer Prize-winning play “Fences”.

“August Wilson documented the Black experience in every decade of the 20th century. No other author, playwright or creative has ever done that,” said Janis Burley Wilson.

And the recognition of those contributions will continue as the center is opening a permanent art exhibition in his honor this summer. His actual writing desk will be part of the exhibition.

“It will take over about 4,000 square feet, and you’ll have an opportunity to basically take a walk through August Wilson’s plays. You’ll learn about his writing process. There will be a replica of his home office,” said Janis Burley Wilson.

The August Wilson forever stamps are issued in books of 20.