By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Richard King Mellon Foundation is planning to invest more than $1.2 billion in the area by 2030.
They also need the public’s help.
Pittsburgh’s largest philanthropic organization is inviting nonprofits as well as businesses with social impact to submit ideas for the next 10 years.
The focus will be on greater opportunity and prosperity in western Pennsylvania.
The Richard King Mellon Foundation is accepting applications and answering questions about this initiative on its website, which you can find at this link.