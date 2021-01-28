PITTSBURGH (KDKA/CBS Sports) — Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Zach Banner is speaking out after his former roommate, Chad Wheeler of the Seattle Seahawks, was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence.

In a tweet Banner said:

“Chad Wheeler is someone completely different than my roommate and brother at SC, and today I had to come to terms with that. What he did was heartbreaking, and I will never forgive. My thoughts, and prayers go out to the victim. She and her health should be the upmost priority.”

Chad Wheeler is someone completely different than my roommate and brother at SC, and today I had to come to terms with that. What he did was heartbreaking, and I will never forgive… My thoughts, and prayers go out to the victim. She and her health should be the upmost priority — Zach Banner (@ZBNFL) January 27, 2021

Wheeler was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence, and accused of assaulting his girlfriend over the weekend.

The Seattle Times reported that Wheeler told his girlfriend to bow to him, and when she didn’t he grabbed her and threw her on a bed.

The report said Wheeler then strangled the victim before she lost consciousness. The report also said when she regained consciousness, Wheeler was standing near the bed and said, ‘Wow you’re alive?'”

The incident happened in the Seattle suburb of Kent, and the a Kent Police Department report said police responded to a call of a woman who was locked in a bathroom following a “physical fight” with her boyfriend, according to The Times.

The woman reportedly called 911 and stated that she was being “killed.” The police were advised that she had suffered a dislocated arm and was bleeding as well. The report also said that officers could hear the alleged victim screaming from inside the apartment when they arrived at the residence.

The Seahawks officially released Wheeler Wednesday afternoon.

Wheeler took to Twitter and said that he suffered a manic episode during the attack, and that he is getting help.

Events happened over the weekend that transpired from a manic episode. I am deeply sorry for the pain and suffering that I have caused to Alleah and her family. — Chad Wheeler (@ChadWheeler72) January 27, 2021

Wheeler played at USC, but went undrafted in 2017 due to off-field problems as well as injury issues. He got his first chance with the New York Giants and started in 19 of the 27 games he played through two seasons, but was released ahead of the 2019 season. Wheeler then signed with the Seahawks’ practice squad but did not see any on-field action that year. In 2020, however, he spent some time on the active roster and played in five games.