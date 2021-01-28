CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Cocktails, Pittsburgh Today Live, PTL, Recipes, Wigle Whiskey

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Wigle Whiskey has some warm cocktail recipes, inspired by that groundhog we all know and love – Punxsutawney Phil, for these cold winter days!

Phil’s Maple Ginger Hot Toddy

  • 1.5 oz Phil’s Shadow
  • 0.5 oz Afterglow Ginger Whiskey
  • 0.75 oz Maple Simple Syrup
  • 0.25 oz Lemon Juice
  • 3 dashes Pomander Orange Bitters
  • Top off with 6-8 oz hot water in mug.
  • Lemon Twist

Phil’s Spiced Manhattan

  • 1.75 oz Phil’s Shadow
  • 0.25 oz Cinnamon Whiskey
  • 0.75 oz Amaro Vermut
  • 0.25 oz Maple Syrup Simple
  • Barspoon cherry juice
  • 3 dashes Wigle Pomander orange bitters
  • Stir over ice and strain into coupe or nick and nora glass
  • Garnish with cherry

Phil’s Sweet & Sour Cocktail

  • 2 oz Wigle Phil’s Shadow Whiskey
  • 1 Egg White
  • .75 oz Maple Simple Syrup (1:1 ratio of maple syrup and water)
  • .75 oz Lemon Juice
  • 3 dashes Wigle Molé Bitters
  • Dry shake then shake with ice
  • Strain into coupe glass or over ice into rocks glass