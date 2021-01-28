PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Wigle Whiskey has some warm cocktail recipes, inspired by that groundhog we all know and love – Punxsutawney Phil, for these cold winter days!
Phil’s Maple Ginger Hot Toddy
- 1.5 oz Phil’s Shadow
- 0.5 oz Afterglow Ginger Whiskey
- 0.75 oz Maple Simple Syrup
- 0.25 oz Lemon Juice
- 3 dashes Pomander Orange Bitters
- Top off with 6-8 oz hot water in mug.
- Lemon Twist
Phil’s Spiced Manhattan
- 1.75 oz Phil’s Shadow
- 0.25 oz Cinnamon Whiskey
- 0.75 oz Amaro Vermut
- 0.25 oz Maple Syrup Simple
- Barspoon cherry juice
- 3 dashes Wigle Pomander orange bitters
- Stir over ice and strain into coupe or nick and nora glass
- Garnish with cherry
Phil’s Sweet & Sour Cocktail
- 2 oz Wigle Phil’s Shadow Whiskey
- 1 Egg White
- .75 oz Maple Simple Syrup (1:1 ratio of maple syrup and water)
- .75 oz Lemon Juice
- 3 dashes Wigle Molé Bitters
- Dry shake then shake with ice
- Strain into coupe glass or over ice into rocks glass