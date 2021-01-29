By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 364 new Coronavirus cases and 39 additional deaths.
Of the newly reported cases, 287 are confirmed from 1,314 PCR tests. There are 77 probable cases.
The Health Department says new cases range in age from 1 month to 103 years with a median age of 46 years.
The dates of positive tests range from April 4 to Jan. 28. Seven of the tests are more than a week old, and only one is from April.
The 39 newly-reported deaths include information imported from the state’s system. The deaths range from Jan. 2 to Jan. 26. Of the people who died, one person was in their 50s, seven were in their 60s, six were in their 70s, 12 were in their 80s, 13 were in their 90s. Seventeen of these deaths were associated with long-term care facilities.
There have been 68,809 cases and 4,221 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began.
The county-wide death toll has risen to 1,451.
More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: