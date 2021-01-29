By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Be on the lookout for scammers taking advantage of the second wave of stimulus payments, the IRS’ Criminal Investigation Division warns.

The IRS-CI says it’s seen a variety of Economic Impact Payment scams designed to steal money and personal information.

“I would like to remind all Pennsylvanians to be very vigilant, as scammers are constantly looking for people to victimize, said IRS-CI Special Agent in Charge Thomas Fattorusso in a press release. “And to anyone seeking to capitalize on this pandemic, let me be clear that we will continue to pursue the criminals who would steal from the American taxpayer.”

Some scams include text messages asking people to give up their bank info for the payment and phishing schemes using words like “COVID-19” and “stimulus.”

They say the best way to protect yourself is to know how the IRS talks to taxpayers. The IRS doesn’t send unsolicited texts and emails. And they won’t call threatening you with jail or lawsuits, nor do they demand tax payments on gift cards.