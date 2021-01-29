CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Sen. Pat Toomey warned against reactionary regulation following the actions of Robinhood.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WASHINGTON (KDKA) – Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle called the actions of Robinhood unacceptable.

That includes Republican Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey.

“Retail investors should be free to purchase, even highly-speculative stocks, just as hedge funds should be free to short them,” Sen. Toomey said. “All investors should accept the consequences, whether they gain or lose from their decision.”

    • Toomey also added that the new platforms have been great for retail investors who now have a greater opportunity to accumulate wealth.

    He did, however, warn against regulatory overreaction.