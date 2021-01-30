HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A political fight is brewing over who’s to blame for the frustrations of so many eligible Pennsylvania residents trying to get inoculated against COVID-19.

Republicans are faulting the administration of Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf for Pennsylvania’s slow vaccine rollout.

Pennsylvania ranks second-to-last among the states in vaccine administration, with the state managing to get less than half of its federal allocation of doses into people’s arms.

Wolf says insufficient supply is the real culprit.

The state expects to get 160,000 doses next week.

That’s an increase from prior weeks, but still far short of the 705,000 doses that vaccine providers requested.

