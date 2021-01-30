PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A head-on collision on Route 28 is the cause of two fatalities.

Police, fire and EMS crews were called to the scene that happened around 7:15 a.m. Saturday morning.

The Collision Investigation Unit said one of the vehicles was going in the wrong direction when the two cars smacked head-on, sending debris everywhere.

The aftermath led to traffic being forced to halt going one way. And headed towards the city, the road was closed off at the East Ohio Street exit.

The driver from one vehicle and the passenger from another have been pronounced dead. Meanwhile, the driver from that same car as the deceased passenger was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

“We don’t even know which of the two vehicles was going in the wrong direction,” said Cara Cruz, Deputy Public Information Officer. “It may look obvious looking at it but speaking with the Collision Investigation Unit, it’s really too hard to make those assumptions. Sometimes they tell me that vehicles can spin several times and you don’t know which one may have been going in the wrong direction.”

The Collision Investigation Unit is still working to figure out what led up to the wreck.