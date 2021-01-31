By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Dole Fresh Vegetables is voluntarily recalling its Endless Summer Salad Kit.
The company says the kit is not labeled correctly for allergens, so people with allergies to eggs or fish could be exposed.
Dole says the salad dressing and the topping kit was accidentally swapped in the production process.
The packages all have a best if used by date of Jan. 26.
The packages were distributed in 17 different states, including in Pennsylvania.
No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported at this time.
More information about the recall from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) can be found here.