PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank continues to see a higher need for food as the pandemic rages on.
According to Feeding America, our area saw a 42 percent increase in food insecurity. It says 1 in 6 of our neighbors are going to bed hungry.
Normally after the holidays, the food bank sees a dip in donations. This year the dip is less than years past.
They say it’s fortunate because the need for food is expected to be a long haul issue.
“Many of our neighbors are experiencing hunger for the very first time. And they just didn’t envision themselves needing it,” Director of Individual Giving at the Food Bank Megan Bailey said over Zoom.
She says monthly donations go a long way in providing help.