By: KDKA-TV News Staff

ISRAEL (KDKA) – The founder of Gateway Rehab, Rabbi Dr. Abraham Twerski has died at age 90, according to a report in the Jerusalem Post.

Rabbi Twerski had apparently been battling COVID-19 in Israel, according to the report.

During his life, he authored more than 60 books and became an authority on drug and alcohol addiction treatment.

The Milwaukee native had founded Gateway Rehab in 1972, serving as medical director emeritus.

He also served as the clinical director of the psychiatry unit at St. Francis Hospital.

Twerski work in drug and alcohol addiction treatment often put him at odds with other faith leaders, saying he did not believe there was a contradiction between having an Orthodox faith and scientific pursuits.

“He was a great believer that there was no contradiction,” said Rabbi Dr. Tzvi Hersh Weinreb, a psychologist and former executive vice president of the Orthodox Union. “A person could be a person of great faith and a rigorous scientist.”