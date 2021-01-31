PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The snow is making for difficult driving conditions but PennDOT, Allegheny County, and the City of Pittsburgh have the plows out in full force.

Many salt trucks hit the streets early on Sunday morning ahead of the winter weather and they plan to stay out as the snow continues to hit the area.

“We’re going to continue with the plan we’re on right now,” said Lori Musto, PennDOT’s Senior Highway Maintenance Manager. “We currently have full call-out since midnight of last night. We’ll remain with crews on all through tonight and all through tomorrow.”

PennDOT’s Lori Musto wants drivers to watch out for rapidly changing conditions especially as they head out the door on Monday morning.

“We’re seeing bands of snow move through, so conditions change rather quickly,” she said.

Allegheny County trucks have been out since last night, as well.

County Public Works Director Stephen Shanley says drivers are now in winter shifts.

“We had our crews out last night, 24 trucks and we’ve extended them,” he said. “We’ll have continual coverage throughout the storm.”

A full route for a county snowplow takes 1-2 hours to complete which may allow for some snow to accumulate, so Shanley is asking drivers to be patient and be careful during their morning commutes.

“Leave enough room for the car in front of you and leave enough room for any of the drivers that are on the roads doing their job,” he says.

PennDOT also recommends the appropriate space to leave between your car and a plow is the length of six cars.