By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BROWNSVILLE (KDKA) — Military veterans from Brownsville now have a placed to be honored.
A new honor roll was built in the middle of town, with names listed of those who were killed in action or missing in action, as well as the name of other Brownsville veterans.
The wall was dedicated in November 2020.
“Five years ago, I was having coffee with Jack Lawver, who was the council chairman at the time,” Falsetto recalled. “He mentioned that we didn’t have an honor roll in town. I didn’t realize I was going to be elected as chairman of the committee,” said Denny Falsetto.
“It was something that I felt pretty strongly about, that I thought needed to be done,” Falsetto said.
Brownsville used to have an honor roll, but it was previously torn down.