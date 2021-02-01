By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission is investigating the illegal dumping of TVs in Westmoreland County.
In a Facebook post, officials say the illegal dumping was learned of on Friday near Millwood Road in Derry Township. The investigation revealed the TVs were recently dumped prior to them being discovered.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Southwest Region at 724-238-9523 or the Operation Game Thief Hotline at 1-888-PGC-8001.