By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) — As a winter storm brings snow, freezing rain, and wintry conditions to Western Pennsylvania, Governor Tom Wolf is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel.
His urging comes as conditions are expected to worsen on Monday.
“As this winter storm continues, the best plan of action is to stay home,” Governor Wolf said. “If you are required to travel, have all the proper safety precautions in place and stay alert for rapidly changing conditions.”
Tier 1 vehicle restrictions are already in place on several interstates across the state.
PennDOT says that more restrictions could be put in place if conditions warrant them.
If motorists must travel, drivers are asked to slow down and give yourself more distance between vehicles.
Drivers are also asked to be alert and aware for salt and plow trucks and give them room to work if you encounter them during your travels.