PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Good morning, it’s going to snow through the day today.

I expect that today’s total snowfall will be similar to what we saw yesterday, when we saw 4.5” of snow at the Pittsburgh Airport.

Unlike yesterday, our best chance for snow will come before the sun comes up with spot snow showers for the afternoon and evening hours.

For the season, Pittsburgh has recorded 39.1” of snow.

That’s just a little shy of the yearly average of 41.4” of snow.

If we aren’t past that milestone yet, today we will be soon.

At this point, there is a solid chance of hitting 50 inches of snow this season.

The last time we hit 50” of snow was in 2017-2018.

There is an outside shot of hitting 60” of snow also but that isn’t likely.

The last time the city hit 60” of snow was in 2013-2014.

