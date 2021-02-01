SCHOOL DELAYS:Check The Growing List Of School Delays And Closures
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Get the latest weather updates from meteorologist Ron Smiley!By Ron Smiley
Filed Under:KDKA Weather, Local News, Local TV, Local Weather, Ron Smiley, weather, Weather Forecast, Weather Stories

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Good morning, it’s going to snow through the day today.

I expect that today’s total snowfall will be similar to what we saw yesterday, when we saw 4.5” of snow at the Pittsburgh Airport.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Unlike yesterday, our best chance for snow will come before the sun comes up with spot snow showers for the afternoon and evening hours.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

For the season, Pittsburgh has recorded 39.1” of snow.

That’s just a little shy of the yearly average of 41.4” of snow.

If we aren’t past that milestone yet, today we will be soon.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

At this point, there is a solid chance of hitting 50 inches of snow this season.

The last time we hit 50” of snow was in 2017-2018.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

There is an outside shot of hitting 60” of snow also but that isn’t likely.

The last time the city hit 60” of snow was in 2013-2014.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.