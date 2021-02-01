By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating an apparent armed robbery that took place at a Family Dollar store in Homewood North.
Police say the incident happened around 7:00 p.m. on Sunday night and when officers arrived at the scene, the male suspect had already fled.
Witnesses at the scene told police that a man entered the store, approached the counter, and demanded money from the cash register while pointing a gun at them.
He then allegedly fired a gunshot into the wall before taking money and running from the store.
No one was injured and police are continuing to investigate.