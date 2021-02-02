By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Port Authority is shuttering the Pennant Station on the red line in Beechview.
The Port Authority says before the pandemic, fewer than 10 passengers used the station each day.
This fall, the Port Authority says a routine inspection found the steps leading to the station from Platt Avenue are deteriorating and engineers recommended the station close immediately.
To repair the steps would require a new ramp and upgrades to make it compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, costing upwards of $6 million and taking two years to finish.
The Port Authority says the next closest stations are Dawn and Westfield, which are a 15-minute walk.