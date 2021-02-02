By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) – A consumer alert has been issued for a Penn Hills restaurant.
The Spot Etc. on Frankstown Road was inspected on Friday.
According to the report, ground beef, raw chicken and cheese were stored overnight in a walk-in cooler at 46-49 degrees. On magnetic strips storing clean knives, the inspector reported seeing “food debris.”
The report also lists medium- and low-risk violations.
The restaurant was following COVID-19 protocol, the report says, including employees wearing masks, no bar seating and social distancing.