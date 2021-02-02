By: KDKA-TV News Staff
LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) – Two sisters from Latrobe will be part of the Inaugural Class of Female Eagle Scouts.
Troop 1372 says Elizabeth and Hannah Yothers passed their Eagle Board of Review in January, becoming the first female Eagle Scouts in the Laurel Hills District and Westmoreland-Fayette Council of the Boy Scouts of America.
The sisters, who are triplets, now join their brother Matthew in the Eagle Scout ranks.
The two are founding members of Troop 1372 based at Calvary United Methodist Church in Ligonier and helped form the troop the first day girls were allowed into Scouts PSA in 2019.
They did their Eagle Scout projects at Westmoreland Cleanways Recycling Center.
The Inaugural Class of Female Eagles will be officially dated as Feb. 8.