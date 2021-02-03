By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Netflix series “The Chair” with Sandra Oh is looking for a few good kids.
The series, which is being filmed in Pittsburgh, is looking for a girl with a tan complexion between the ages of 6 and 9 with “black hair past her shoulders” to be a photo double. The young girl would need to be available between Feb. 18 and March 25.
Check it out and spread the world! #netflix #thechair #mossercasting pic.twitter.com/l8V82yhFpl
— Mosser Casting (@MosserCasting) February 3, 2021
The series also needs a 1-year-old Korean girl for a featured role in the series. The casting agency also says twins will be considered.
Families will be paid $200 a day, including days they quarantine beforehand.
