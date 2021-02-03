CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The Netflix series "The Chair" with Sandra Oh is looking for a few good kids.
Filed Under:Local TV, Netflix, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Netflix series “The Chair” with Sandra Oh is looking for a few good kids.

The series, which is being filmed in Pittsburgh, is looking for a girl with a tan complexion between the ages of 6 and 9 with “black hair past her shoulders” to be a photo double. The young girl would need to be available between Feb. 18 and March 25.

The series also needs a 1-year-old Korean girl for a featured role in the series. The casting agency also says twins will be considered.

Families will be paid $200 a day, including days they quarantine beforehand.

