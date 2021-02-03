PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — The Dukes opened their new home with a victory on Tuesday, beating the Dayton Flyers at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse.

The new arena, built on the sight of the former A.J. Palumbo Center, took just under two years to build and Tuesday marked the home opener.

A victory over Dayton helped the Dukes claw back to over .500 for the first since earlier this month.

Marcus Weathers had 20 points as Duquesne held on to beat Dayton 69-64.

Michael Hughes had 13 points and 14 rebounds for Duquesne (7-6, 6-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Tavian Dunn-Martin added six assists.

Jalen Crutcher had 28 points and six assists for the Flyers (10-5, 6-4). Mustapha Amzil added 11 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks. R.J. Blakney had 10 points.

The Dukes evened the season series against the Flyers with the win.

Dayton defeated Duquesne 72-63 on Jan. 13.

