By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced on Wednesday morning that under a set of commitments agreed upon by his office and Comcast, that the telecommunications company will delay its implementation of usage-based data overage charges.

“As Pennsylvanians continue to navigate this pandemic, we know millions are relying on the internet for school and work more than ever. This is not the time to change the rules when it comes to internet data usage and increase costs,” said Attorney General Josh Shapiro. “My office negotiated with Comcast to delay the implementation of these overage charges and waive any early termination fees for customers who opt out through December 2021. We also limited the impact of these changes on low-income households.”

The agreement between the two will delay the usage-based data overage charged until July 2021 in its northeast division.

It will also help accommodate parents and students that want to terminate their existing contracts without being penalized.

The full agreement between Attorney General Shapiro’s office and Comcast includes:

Forgo the data threshold on low-income users who are enrolled in the Internet Essentials Program for the duration of 2021.

Disclose data threshold information more prominently in contracts.

Delay implementation of the overage charges until July, to be seen in August bills

Waive any early termination fee normally charged for only canceling all Xfinity service early through December 31, 2021, for any customers that had entered into a contract prior to November 2020.

Shapiro’s office is urging Comcast customers to review their data usage prior to July 1 to make sure the data plan they have is the best package for their household under Comcast’s new terms.

As per the agreement, customers will not be charged for canceling a contract if they decide they no longer want to use Comcast as their internet provider.