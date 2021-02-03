PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After a party over the weekend got some attention on social media, 12 Point Park University students are quarantining.

A student who posted the video on Twitter said instances like this worry him that the school might not be able to finish out the academic year.

While the party wasn’t on Point Park’s campus, there were no masks, no social distancing and it was a large crowd.

“I don’t know how you can go somewhere right now knowingly with that many people,” said Jake Dabkowski, a sophomore at PPU.

Dabkowski heard about the party from a friend on Snapchat, and he posted the video on Twitter. He captioned it, “POV: your university is about to get shutdown (sic)”. And while the caption may seem like a joke on social media, he has serious concerns.

“It’s irritating, to say the least,” said Dabkowski. “I’m in a room with two other guys and we spent the last two semesters — last semester and this semester — literally playing Minecraft and not going anywhere at all. To see these people just out on the town acting like there’s nothing going on, it’s annoying because if people keep acting like this, we’re going to be in for a lot longer.”

The Executive Cabinet of SGA has been made aware of a party in which several Point Park students were in attendance. This organization will take appropriate action where necessary & if any SGA members were in attendance, processes are in place to handle the situation internally. — Point Park SGA (@SGA_PPU) February 1, 2021

He wasn’t the only person to take note of the party. The university’s Student Government Association tweeted about it also, saying it would take appropriate action where necessary and to contact student conduct.

Dabkowski even said his professor moved his in-person class to online as a precaution to anybody that may have been there.

“I just want to be able to keep attending classes and trying to have some semblance of normalcy,” he said.

PPU officials said they have identified the 12 students at the party. Officials said the situation is being handled and those students are following procedure.