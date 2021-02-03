CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Port Authority has been awarded a grant from "Smart Growth America."
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you’re a local artist, the Port Authority wants your help.

The agency says they were awarded a grant from “Smart Growth America” to address COVID-19 transit challenges.

Here’s where the artists come in.

The Port Authority wants your creativity to shed light on crowding issues at bus stop and stations.

The deadline to apply is Feb. 12.

