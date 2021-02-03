By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you’re a local artist, the Port Authority wants your help.
The agency says they were awarded a grant from “Smart Growth America” to address COVID-19 transit challenges.
❗Attention local artists❗ We were awarded a @SmartGrowthUSA #ATRapidResponse grant to address COVID-19 transit challenges through art. Your creativity could help to uniquely address spacing and crowding at bus stops and stations. Apply today: https://t.co/9EfEz6oMrB
— Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) February 3, 2021
Here’s where the artists come in.
The Port Authority wants your creativity to shed light on crowding issues at bus stop and stations.
The deadline to apply is Feb. 12.
Learn more by visiting this link.