PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning!

The last of the Winter Weather Advisories expire at 7:00 a.m. this morning for the Laurels.

Some may be surprised to see that they’ll need to dust off the driveway first thing this morning. The good news is that the rest of the day will be dry.

Highs today should hit the mid-30s with strong winds coming in out of the northwest. Wind speeds this morning are near 20 miles per hour, pushing wind chills to the mid-to-low teens.

Actual temperatures this morning are in the mid-20s, similar to where we started yesterday morning.

As the powerful upper low continues to push offshore and into the Atlantic, we will see more sunshine working its way in through the day.

I am calling it partly sunny for the day with us seeing more sunshine and obviously fewer clouds the later on into the day you go.

The sunshine should help to push highs into the mid-30s for today.

Warmer weather will continue to work its way into our area on Thursday. Highs should be near 40 degrees. It will be partly sunny for the morning with clouds returning for the afternoon. After sunset, rain and snow chances will return.

At this point, it looks like Pittsburgh will see all rain with places north of I-80 seeing a change from snow to rain.

The Laurels may see all snow.

Precipitation chances, no matter what you see, should come to an end by the end of the morning on Friday.

The rest of Friday and Saturday are expected to be dry.

We are still on track to see the coldest weather so far this season next week.

You may have to wait a little longer though for the coldest of the weather to arrive.

Data shows the coldest of the air now not arriving until Tuesday into Wednesday.

That is a full day and a half slower than what data was showing yesterday.

