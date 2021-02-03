By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – There won’t be many fans at the Super Bowl this year, but four people in the crowd will be UPMC health care workers.

The Pittsburgh Steelers in partnership with the NFL picked the four vaccinated health care workers to be rewarded with an all-expense paid trip to Sunday’s game in Florida.

These healthcare heroes came in for a meeting. They left with a trip to the #SuperBowl. pic.twitter.com/oAfy7x6LXg — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) February 3, 2021

The Steelers shared a video of the workers being surprised with the news.

UPMC Shady Side Director of Respiratory Care Services Breen Smith, one of the four health care workers selected, said the experience was humbling.

Nearly 8,000 of the 25,000 fans at the Super Bowl will be vaccinated health care workers. They’ll wear masks, social distance and follow the NFL’s COVID-19 protocol.