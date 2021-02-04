By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Allegheny County Police superintendent will retire this spring.

County Executive Rich Fitzgerald announced Thursday that Superintendent Coleman McDonough is retiring in March.

“We have been fortunate to have Superintendent McDonough’s leadership in the County Police for the past five years, after his time at both state and local agencies. His steady leadership and example allowed him to work with and navigate the many law enforcement organizations here in our community through particularly difficult times for police locally and nationally,” said Fitzgerald in a press release.

“We are sorry that he will be leaving the county but wish Coleman well as he spends much-deserved time off with his family and friends.”

In a statement, McDonough called it a “privilege” to lead the men and women of the Allegheny County Police.

Christopher Kearns, who has been the assistant superintendent since August of last year, will take the helm after McDonough’s retirement at the end of March.

McDonough says he’s going to travel with his wife and hopes to find some way to continue serving through volunteering, teaching or both.